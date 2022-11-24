Even-though the "official Thanksgiving" has not happened yet - just wanted to share some of my "early Thanksgiving.”
Recently I let my sister, Denise of Ocala know that I had been invited to have Thanksgiving Dinner at the Plantation Inn Restaurant at Crystal River asking if it would be OK if I am a "no-show" at her house.
She said that it would be OK. Well a few days later, Denise invited me to an early Thanksgiving dinner.
Well, when I arrived - there were about 30 family and friends in a giant undivided circle holding hands waiting for me so that we could pray. My sister gave the most beautiful prayer.
She and her husband quickly carried food to a neighbor who had been sick and they then returned to join everyone.
The food was spectacular, turkey, ham, cranberries, deserts & homemade decorated apple pie and much more (enough to take some home).
It couldn't have been better.
But most of all there was love.
Thanks Lord and I wish all my friends here in Citrus County a Happy Thanksgiving filled with such love!
Renee Christopher-McPheeters