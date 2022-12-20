I read in the Monday, Dec. 19, paper that the Academy of Marine Sciences is having some financial difficulties and is in need a little help. It appears that the facility is needing some maintenance work and the repairs are going to be north of three-quarter of a million dollars.
This educational facility takes some of our best students and teaches them marine sciences in addition to their regular curriculum. I’m sure we are all aware of the importance of educating our young minds.
It also appears that some of the citizens of Citrus County are thrilled to be spending $9 million-plus on a new animal shelter for unwanted cats and dogs. The shelter will be built and the money will come from somewhere.
I can only hope that there is at the very least, the same amount of passion to support the Academy as there is for the animal shelter. Young minds being educated vs. unwanted cats and dogs having air conditioning. You be the judge.