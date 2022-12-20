Letter to the editor logo 2021

I read in the Monday, Dec. 19, paper that the Academy of Marine Sciences is having some financial difficulties and is in need a little help. It appears that the facility is needing some maintenance work and the repairs are going to be north of three-quarter of a million dollars.

This educational facility takes some of our best students and teaches them marine sciences in addition to their regular curriculum. I’m sure we are all aware of the importance of educating our young minds.

