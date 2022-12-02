Letter to the editor logo 2021

When my friends called the Chronicle too conservative or too progressive, I defended our local paper. I tell them that I see our community newspaper as trying to represent the middle ground, and there are days it is conservative, and days it is progressive, but all in all, it is balanced.

But lately, I've wondered if our local community paper is still moderate and balanced. Recently, I feel the Chronicle is slipping into the more conservative MAGA view of our community and the United States. It seems to be quickly leaving its moderate title behind and becoming more conservative.

