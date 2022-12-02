When my friends called the Chronicle too conservative or too progressive, I defended our local paper. I tell them that I see our community newspaper as trying to represent the middle ground, and there are days it is conservative, and days it is progressive, but all in all, it is balanced.
But lately, I've wondered if our local community paper is still moderate and balanced. Recently, I feel the Chronicle is slipping into the more conservative MAGA view of our community and the United States. It seems to be quickly leaving its moderate title behind and becoming more conservative.
Most of the news articles are just news, especially local reporting. I feel the Chronicle does a great job of reporting what our local city councils and Board of Commissioner are doing. The editorials are a mix, some supporting conservative and some supporting progressive viewpoints that advocate controlled growth for the county. That's good.
But the articles in the opinion pages are starting to tilt heavily conservative. The Chronicle has just published articles by Mona Charen, Jeff Shapiro, Oliver North, Josh Hammer and Star Parker. These are all conservative columnists. But, unfortunately, they are not only conservative but, in some cases, so deeply political that some of their articles are inaccurate.
The opinion pieces do not overtly lie but don't represent the truth. I don't have an issue with that. They are on the opinion pages, and opinions are just that, views or judgments formed about something, not necessarily based on fact or knowledge, so if someone confuses an opinion piece for the news, it's on them.
What I have an issue with is that the Chronicle no longer publishes either letters from progressive readers or opinion pieces from progressive writers to provide balance. In the past couple of weeks, only one progressive article has appeared, authored by Jeff Robbins, and seven conservative articles written by the above authors.
I understand that our community is profoundly red and conservative, but I hope the paper continues to be balanced and offers opinion pieces for the progressives (40i%) in our community.