History will prove that the concerned citizens of Ozello, and Homosassa, were correct in their assessment that the locations of the new campground and RV park in Ozello, and the 7-Eleven gas station in Homosassa, are a threat to the future health of our outstanding waterways and aquatic preserves.
These two locations are directly in the path of any significant storm surge generated by a Category 3 or better hurricane. A 7- to 12-foot storm surge from a hurricane directly hitting the Nature Coast will cause major damage to the 7-Eleven and completely destroy the campground and its modified tent structures. The rapidly receding waters from the storm surge will act like a giant broom sweeping the remnants of the campground and tons of organic and manmade debris along with pollutants of all types directly into our rivers and bays, which will over time make their way to the newly created Nature Coast Aquatic Preserve.