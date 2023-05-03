Many people do not vote. Their reasons range from (1) not enough information on the candidates, (2) all the candidates are the same and corrupt, (3) the system is rigged, to (4) my vote won't make a difference, etc. Voter turnout in the U.S. is much lower than in other countries with about 60% in presidential elections and 40% in midterm elections. Countries with mandatory voting have a 90% turnout. The average voter turnout in developed countries is 70%. Both Belgium and Australia have mandatory voting. If one does not vote in these countries' elections, they forfeit their right to vote for 10 years. But making it mandatory would allow those disinterested citizens to vote and perhaps cast their vote without thought for the worst candidate. Voting should be a privilege and taken seriously. It should never be a requirement.
Some people reason that if you don't vote then you are allowing the other candidate to win. This is a logical argument. If enough of a group from a certain party decide for whatever reason that their vote will not matter and stay home, it allows the opposing party to maybe receive the majority of votes. Many voters don't understand the difference between a primary and general election. Primaries decide which candidates will represent each party in the November elections. It is the time to vote for the best candidate from your party to run for a specific office. In talking with voters, I hear that "I am Republican (or Democrat)" so I don't really need to vote in the primary as it is not important. It is very important and you decide the best candidate to go against the opposing party candidate.