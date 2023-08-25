There have been effective presidents for their particular time in history.
The disposition of Truman in the 1940s helped him to be strong enough to do the unthinkable and drop two nukes, killing men, women, and children. It was for the greater good of the entire world. Could you live with making that call?
Times in the '50s were peaceful because of Truman's actions. That transferred the criteria to the need for a strong but compassionate president to help rebuild Europe and Japan, and focus on domestic conditions like infrastructure, healthcare, and civil rights, that had been neglected for the previous two decades, plus the steady population growth increasing needs.
Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle
Each state wanted their share first. It required cooperation, bipartisanship, and statesmanship.
Sadly, it is now time for the strongest fortitude a man can have. We are no longer the superpower we were and technology allows backwards, tribal terrorists to threaten our security on our own soil.
We don't need to be mamby-pandy, sipping tea.
We need Teddy Roosevelt, John Wayne, and a heaping portion of Rick Flair, for intimidation.
We need someone not afraid to demand we follow real science and make intelligent decisions instead of PC, emotional agendas.
EVs are not green because the batteries are charged by fossil or nuclear fuel. Any other story is a lie.
That doesn't even account for the environmental catastrophes caused by the production and disposal of batteries. Where are the proponents finding justification?
We need integrity. Everyone knows the current dictator regime is corrupt and has turned governmental agencies and our election process into fraud on steroids. The proof is there but some wish to overlook and deny it, but will condemn a soul over a mean tweet.
You can drive the final nail in the coffin of all sovereign nations and hand the reins over to the United Nations, which the US created. The UN will cannibalize its own.
We need the same man who brought record-breaking success in his first term. No one likes to swallow the medicine but everyone wants to get better.