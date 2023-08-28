It seems like four years is such a short time span when we start talking about the presidential elections. It seems like it is happening earlier and earlier. Almost as bad as when stores put out Christmas decorations in August. For crying out loud, we are in the midst of a heat wave! Why have tinsel and snow and jingle bells? Now back to the elections.
Americans have always loved satire. In fact, the First Amendment's free speech protection allows us to poke fun or even anger our politicians by satire and parody. It seems like the election season brings this out a hundred-fold. You see satirical pieces daily on social media. Even in colonial times, Thomas Jefferson and John Adams posted satirical cartoons of their opponents in the newspapers during the 1800 campaigns. Satire is usually some truth and gets voters to engage in political argument over a politician's platform. In early Greece, Aristotle said about political satire that it "laughs folly out of existence.” In other words, satire about a politician's bad behavior will usually shame the politician to stop that behavior. So satire can have redeeming qualities.