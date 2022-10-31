Immigration reform has been a wedge issue for far too long. It's time to come to some agreement before we find our children/grandchildren facing the same issues immigrants are fleeing from. Instead of all or nothing, I offer the following as a conversation starter.
Start with “the remain” in Mexico policy until we pass an immigration reform bill. That would include:
- Enact E-verify. This would prevent businesses from hiring undocumented immigrants and also keep businesses from exploiting them.
- Give all undocumented immigrants two years to come forward. They would tell us where they're from, how long they've been here, what jobs they're doing and also if they want to become citizens or just want to be guest workers.
- After two years, any undocumented immigrant who hasn't come forward and gets picked up for any reason gets deported.
- After being documented, allow them to apply for citizenship or guestworker status. Dreamers get put at the head of the line and are fast tracked to citizenship-- as long as they don't have any serious criminal records.
- We come up with a number of how many immigrants/guestworkers we allow each year based on a sustainability index. It would be based on population growth, the unemployment, poverty, homelessness rate and availability of affordable housing etc.
- Give preference to guestworkers who leave their families at home. Allow them to work at specified industries of their choice.
- Put a special tax on employers of guest workers to help cover the external costs of hiring guest workers over Americans (medical care, education, subsidized housing, etc.). As well, exempt guest workers from filing an income tax return to reduce tax fraud.
- Amend birthright citizenship to declare a baby qualifies for automatic citizenship when one parent is a U.S. citizen.
- Give voting rights after a set amount of years after becoming a legal citizen to ensure political parties don't up the immigration numbers simply to garner votes.
- Also fast track and implement ways we could help the countries south of us so they don't have to flee. There's no reason why they can't be as prosperous as we are.
What do you think? I would love to see if we could find some common ground in the hopes we could get our politicians to put this issue to rest in the foreseeable future.