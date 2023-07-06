We have close friends who reside in INV4 on North Crestwood. As you may be aware, that area, particularly that specific street, is prone to dangerous flooding. Even a normal afternoon shower can result in alarming floods, and heavier rains lead to flash flooding. It is disheartening to witness the lack of action from the City of Inverness and Citrus County to assist the residents in that locality.
Blaming the homeowners with statements like "Oh, they should have checked before buying a house; it's their fault" is simply unjust. The city and county approved the installation of city water/utilities and power utilities, and multiple government entities issued permits to the builders for constructing those homes. It appears that the commissions and their employees are only engaged in empty talk, with little progress made. One of our friends is a retired nurse grappling with serious health issues, while the other is a Navy veteran also facing significant health challenges. It seems as though the government is unwilling to exert any effort to ensure that they can spend their remaining years in a safe and comfortable environment.