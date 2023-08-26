During the War of 1812, Samuel Wilson from Troy, N.Y. supplied beef in barrels to the U.S. Army. Since the barrels were labeled "U.S.," it was suggested by some of the soldiers that they were a delivery from Uncle Sam. Soon Uncle Sam became the symbol of the Federal Government. The recognizable cartoon character of Uncle Sam first appeared around 1917. It was the image of James Montgomery Flagg who first depicted Uncle Sam on recruitment posters.

Uncle Sam has always been there for the American people in times of crisis. But it seems more and more, we matter less and the migrants entering our country matter much more. FEMA provided only $5.6 million to the people of Maui after the disastrous fire. This comes to a one-time payment of $700 per household for clothes, food, and transportation. Another measly $1.6 million is paid for survivors for housing in hotels, etc.

Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle