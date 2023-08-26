During the War of 1812, Samuel Wilson from Troy, N.Y. supplied beef in barrels to the U.S. Army. Since the barrels were labeled "U.S.," it was suggested by some of the soldiers that they were a delivery from Uncle Sam. Soon Uncle Sam became the symbol of the Federal Government. The recognizable cartoon character of Uncle Sam first appeared around 1917. It was the image of James Montgomery Flagg who first depicted Uncle Sam on recruitment posters.
Uncle Sam has always been there for the American people in times of crisis. But it seems more and more, we matter less and the migrants entering our country matter much more. FEMA provided only $5.6 million to the people of Maui after the disastrous fire. This comes to a one-time payment of $700 per household for clothes, food, and transportation. Another measly $1.6 million is paid for survivors for housing in hotels, etc.
Now let us look at the migrants and their benefits. The State Department's Reception and Placement program pays a one-time payment per refugee of $2,275 for housing, food, clothing, etc. during their first 30-90 days in the U.S. After this time HHS office of Refugee Resettlement works with states and non-government organizations to provide financial aid in the form of Refugee Cash Assistance (RCA) for the next eight months. The monthly RCA benefits vary depending on family size: single ($230), two persons ($363). three persons ($485), and four persons ($611), etc. The FEMA payment for the Maui Americans is only a one-time payment not rated according to family size.
The refugee crisis is a humanitarian issue. I do have a good heart, but Uncle Sam does not have a wallet with unlimited funds. We, taxpayers, keep that wallet full. However, from a letter in the Chronicle (08/23/23), I learned about Biden's legal and clandestine efforts to stop the building of a border wall. This wall would better control the flow of migrants in the U.S. We need to have a better handle on these funds so we can help our citizen's first in times of crisis.