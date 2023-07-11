Letter to the editor logo 2021

Please help support our local veterans and honor those who have served.

Aaron A. Weaver Military Order of the Purple Heart, Chapter 776 would like your assistance in donating 1,000 wreaths to put on the graves at the Bushnell National Cemetery in December 2023. We would appreciate your help to thank those who have served. Please help us reach or exceed our goal of 1,000 wreaths this year to honor our veterans. We intend to place them on December 16. Due to rising costs, wreaths will now be $17.

