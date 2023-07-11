Please help support our local veterans and honor those who have served.
Aaron A. Weaver Military Order of the Purple Heart, Chapter 776 would like your assistance in donating 1,000 wreaths to put on the graves at the Bushnell National Cemetery in December 2023. We would appreciate your help to thank those who have served. Please help us reach or exceed our goal of 1,000 wreaths this year to honor our veterans. We intend to place them on December 16. Due to rising costs, wreaths will now be $17.
1 Wreath Individual Sponsorship ($17)
5 Wreaths ($85) *Most Popular
Our group ID# is FL0227P, the cemetery is FLNCBU. Online, you can request a specific site to be honored; they will place it for you if it is at Bushnell National Cemetery.
Thank you for your support.
When you go to the website, wreathsacrossamerica.org/FL0227P, click on "SPONSOR A WREATH." If you would like a wreath placed, go to "SPECIFIC SITE" and fill out the requested information.
There is a button on this page that will let you choose a different location. Click on down arrow by the location button. If your cemetery has this option, you will be able to click on the site and continue. You will receive an email for your donation shortly after you close the browser. Please share with your friends and family members. Thank you for supporting our veterans and their families. If you would like me to do it for you, please contact Sandy Cross at mom4sba@tampabay.rr.com or 352-502-1641.