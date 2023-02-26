It's unfortunate that the murderer who killed the three students and injured five others at Michigan State University was never convicted of his previous felony weapons violation that he committed in 2019. It may have made the three homicides that occurred at the school less likely to have happened. Just as unfortunate was the fact that a Democrat district attorney was the one who chose not to charge the killer with the felony that the suspect committed at that time. Gun laws that are not enforced are useless, maybe it’s time to enforce the laws that currently exist.
Charles Perkins