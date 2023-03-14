Soon HB 1 and SB 202, expansion of vouchers to include all Florida families, will come to floor votes in the FL House and Senate. Our local representative has stated publicly that he supports HB 1 because of its “school choice” aspect.
However, he has not responded to some of the issues that HB 1 would create.
For example, Florida Policy Institute and Education Law Center have outlined the projected cost of voucher expansion under HB 1: a cost of $4 billion.
Where will the money come from? Why should millionaires who already send their children to private schools now get a handout of about $8,000 per child?
Who will ensure that our neighborhood public schools are sufficiently funded to ensure that the needs of every student are met?
Public funds should be accountable to the public. How will public accountability be built into the voucher programs?
We know that voucher schools can and do turn away students that they would rather not serve, or expel others, sending them back to public schools.
How will the new proposal ensure that every student and family has true choice?
How will the quality of the purchased services be monitored?
Shouldn't parents have access to public data about private schools they are considering before they make their decisions?
The statement that “parents can vote with their feet” if they do not like a private school may better be stated as, “Let the buyer beware.”
These flawed bills should be voted down.