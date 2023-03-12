Letter to the editor logo 2021

HB 1 does more harm than good

I don’t support HB 1, the School Choice bill. It will open too many cans of worms. We just saw how dismal many parents did half homeschooling their kids. How many will attempt it for the money? How will they be held to the same standards as public schools? If they don’t, what will we do? Request our money back and then force them to go back to public school, far behind their peers? And what will it cost us to monitor them and the accounts to make sure the money is used as intended?

