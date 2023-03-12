HB 1 does more harm than good
I don’t support HB 1, the School Choice bill. It will open too many cans of worms. We just saw how dismal many parents did half homeschooling their kids. How many will attempt it for the money? How will they be held to the same standards as public schools? If they don’t, what will we do? Request our money back and then force them to go back to public school, far behind their peers? And what will it cost us to monitor them and the accounts to make sure the money is used as intended?
And will it really offer a choice to poor parents? Other than a few religious schools, you’d be hard pressed to find a private school where that $7-$8,000 a year voucher would cover the tuition. Not to mention the hurdle they’d face driving them to school and home every day.
And what is the net extra cost to taxpayers going to be? From what I could find, there are about 1,300 kids in Citrus County already attending a private school. If they aren’t already getting a voucher, won’t they be getting new money rather than taking money away from public schools? (Maybe about $9,000,000 extra a year?)
And will private schools still be private if they’re in large part publicly funded?
And how is it that parents can decide where our public school taxpayer dollars can be spent outside of public schools, but taxpayers aren’t allowed to decide that?
Probably the most worrisome though is what will America look like down the road if every church, synagogue and mosque opens a school? Or do we have schools based on a political curriculum? How about a school grounded in wokeness? Or a Trump academy? Or schools for foreign language learners- no need to learn English? Or based on foreign history?
Public school unites us. It’s where we learn that we may have different beliefs, values and economic status than other families, but we also have many similarities and things in common as Americans.
There isn’t anything wrong with wanting your child to attend a private school over a public one. Public schools could be better. I just see HB 1 as doing more harm than good.