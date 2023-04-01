How about those cell phones, guns, dirty magazines and where you learned about people who didn’t look like you? Be honest …there are no teachers that are teaching your kid to be gay. Kids aren’t in the library checking out books about how to become gay. You all know that but are willing to say that’s what is going on to stand behind this hate monger you praise as your “freedom fighter” in Florida.
I was born and raised in Florida and not just in the rural areas where we are now. Not once in any school did a teacher talk about anything to do with gay people. Nor did I feel guilty during any lesson about slavery. I felt disgusted that it happened but not guilty. Even back then I didn’t learn about gay people from a book I checked out at a library. No sir, no ma’am … I learned it at home finding “well hidden” porn under my stepfather’s side of the mattress. Learned about how quickly you could almost die from a gun from a “well hidden gun” my little brother got out of the closet and then out of the glovebox in the truck, learned about racism at home. It wasn’t in the Alice in Wonderland book I read at night from the school library. It is absolutely crazy, however, that almost every child in the county here that I see in a store or restaurant has a cell phone in front of their face but the parents are worried about a library book. And from some of the stories I hear from my own child and child’s friends, the comments some teachers at the high school make to the kids should be more concerning than what DeSantis is worried about. And what about all the stuff the kids learn on the playground and the bus?