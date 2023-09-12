I opened my mail from the Board of County Commissioners, Department of Public Works, this past Saturday. Imagine my surprise when I read that the “Self Haul Permit” charge is $160. This is supposed to be the “senior rate’. Last year it was $80. Easy math … 100% increase in an economy where the current inflation rate is 3.7%. Well, actually I wasn’t surprised. I knew this was coming. I wrote to the county commissioners stating this is yet another burden on senior citizens who all too often are on limited incomes. My commissioner responded that it hadn’t been firmly decided; maybe the BOCC would phase it in over a period of years. It was left at that. Then surprise, surprise, my letter. Again, not really a surprise because we all know that old adage, a politician has never seen a tax they don’t like and a fee they won’t raise.
Just as with the new 7-Eleven, the Ozello glampground, and many more we could list, the BOCC once again prove to be knee-jerk politicians. They either don’t take advice from knowledgeable sources (think glampground), or they themselves don’t do fundamental research, don’t look at the broader picture and the ramifications of what they propose.