The last two days this paper has printed letters from two writers on the Far Right that are cause for concern. The letter on the 17th is obsessed with the Left having "hate" for Trump. Being independent, when I am in discussions with friends on the Left and Right, that word never comes up. I would like to think we are above that in our intelligence and Christian beliefs. The writer is correct in stating the economy was good under Trump but fails to mention he inherited much of that from Obama and simply kept the momentum going. He does not give the current White House any credit for the record employment now nor getting the inflation, caused by COVID, under control. He is incorrect in saying Trump got Putin under control in Ukraine or that his "bromance" with the North Korean dictator achieved good results. If the USA had actually achieved energy independence, that has escaped all the economists. The low gas price of $2 was caused by COVID and nothing else. The writer is concerned about today's leadership but never seemed bothered by the immorality and lying of Trump. I say it again, I have serious doubts about this country's future because of this lack of Christian values today.
Today's letter of the 18th is structured around inaccuracies and uses ageism, sexism and racism to make its points. The writer points out the problems this country is experiencing today and while most do exist, he fails to mention two important facts. The first, is very obvious. The problems did not magically happen in the last two years but have been building for years. The second fact is that Trump cut money from, or discontinued many of these programs. A major contributing factor in this decline was the people he put in charge who had no experience for their jobs. This was proven as they quit or were fired when Trump was unhappy that they did not follow his wishes. This even affected our military.