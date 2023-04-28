Volunteers are the backbone of many nonprofit organizations, especially Habitat for Humanity of Citrus County. Our volunteers work hand-in-hand and side-by-side with partner families and employees, helping dozens of families each year achieve their dream of safe, affordable homeownership.
Without our volunteers, our goal of building 30 homes per year at Habitat at Citrus Springs would be difficult. Our volunteers answer our call for help on a daily basis, whether its in our two ReStores or at our construction site.
With that in mind, HFHCC on Wednesday, April 26, honored more than four dozen volunteers for their efforts not just in 2022, but throughout the years, at our Volunteer Appreciation Brunch at Inverness Golf & Country Club. The staff at Inverness Golf & Country Club were welcoming and provided an environment that felt just like “home” for our staff and volunteers. The meal was delicious and filling.
Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle
In 2022, HFHCC volunteers contributed 8,705 hours to our mission. All told, our volunteers have a combined 127 1/2 years of experience with HFHCC. During their lifetime, they have donated more than 43,000 hours of service to our organization. At Wednesday’s event, we recognized nine volunteers for their years of service.
Five-year pins were given to Dwight Hooper; Mark Casper; Joe Bassett; Marianne Kilgore, Janet Mink; Tim Smith; Marty Cliff; and Nancy O’Neal; while a 20-year pin was given to Barbara Rezac. Not only does Ms. Rezac volunteer her time in our ReStores, she is also a past president of the HFHCC Board of Directors. Over the 20 years of volunteering for HFHCC, Ms. Rezac has logged 8,667 volunteer hours.
Volunteers were provided special gifts from HFHCC, but thanks to a number of local businesses each volunteer was awarded a door prize. We greatly appreciate the following businesses that generously donated items to make our volunteers feel extra special.
Those businesses were: Ace Hardware in Inverness; HNR Gunworks; Culvers in Inverness; Seafood Seller; Cinnamon Sticks; Kelly’s Half Shell; Hunter Springs Kayak; The Bistro Pizza Kitchen; Brothers Pizza; Brooklyn Deli Too; Citrus Springs Golf & Country Club; Courthouse Café; Flower Time; Applbees; Citrus Memorial Health Foundation YMCA; Cattle Dog Coffee Roasters; Auto Zone; Outback Steakhouse; Main Street Hair Studio; Rebecca’s Beauty Salon; Julie Mancini Photography; Fresh Start Doughnuts; Mama’s Kuntry Café; and, Captain Mike’s Swimming with the Manatees.
Habitat for Humanity of Citrus County