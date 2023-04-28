Letter to the editor logo 2021

Volunteers are the backbone of many nonprofit organizations, especially Habitat for Humanity of Citrus County. Our volunteers work hand-in-hand and side-by-side with partner families and employees, helping dozens of families each year achieve their dream of safe, affordable homeownership.

Without our volunteers, our goal of building 30 homes per year at Habitat at Citrus Springs would be difficult. Our volunteers answer our call for help on a daily basis, whether its in our two ReStores or at our construction site.

