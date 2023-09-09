I read with a mixture of amusement as well as disgust, Aron Solomon’s “opinion” about gun owners being forced to carry insurance.
I read with a mixture of amusement as well as disgust, Aron Solomon’s “opinion” about gun owners being forced to carry insurance.
Let’s take a look at his claims.
First he speaks of “Gun Violence!” Sorry, no such thing. The typical misdirection of words by the left. Let’s call it what it truly is, Criminal Violence or Crime Violence. Guns have never committed an act of violence! That being said, let’s move to the main topic of his opinion piece, insurance.
Mr. Solomon states that insurance is required to operate a vehicle on public highways (except of course those who choose not to follow the law), why shouldn’t gun owners be required to carry insurance. Let’s look at this idiotic argument.
Driving a vehicle on public highways is a privilege that is earned. Owning a gun on the other hand is in that little piece of paper called the Constitution of the United States, Amendment #2 I believe. Mr. Solomon claims that if you couldn’t afford insurance then less people would have guns thus causing less “gun violence”!
Okay, so one of the first things a criminal probably would do is say, “Oh darn, I can’t commit that crime today, I forgot my gun insurance policy.” The only people that this insurance requirement would affect are lower- to middle-income people that couldn’t afford it. Coincidentally, the people that most need to protect themselves from crime.
But just thinking out loud here, isn’t that exactly what the far left is trying to do, disarm the masses to institute their communistic agenda? Can’t control an armed people! The more you listen to the wording used by the gun control crowd, the more you will be aware of the word misdirection they use.
Every time you hear “gun violence” insert the word “criminal.” After all, gun owners aren’t the problem, criminals are.
Randy McConnell
Crystal River