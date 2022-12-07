As I read the recent anti-gun letter published Thursday, Dec. 1, I noticed a few errors common to many anti-gun claims.
First, anti-gunners often argue against any gun that wasn’t known or available to the founding fathers. The argument that the inalienable rights listed in the Bill of Rights extend only to the technology available at the time is absurd. That view, if applied to other sections of the Bill of Rights, would result in the internet, telephones, TV and radio not being covered by the 1st Amendment.
Second, while AR-15s certainly didn’t exist in the 18th century, one must consider the context of the era in which the founding fathers lived and wrote the Bill of Rights. The Continental Army grew from citizen militias, which were considered a local extension of the British Army, and were expected to have arms of military quality. Most members of the citizen militia used the rifled-barrel flintlock, which was superior, especially in accuracy, to the smoothbore Brown Bess musket in general use by the British military.
Repeating arms absolutely existed during the founding fathers’ day. The Kalthoff repeater, a type of repeating firearm that was designed 1630, became the first repeating firearm to be brought into military service. It utilized separate magazines of 5-30 rounds with a rate of fire of 30-60 rounds per minute. In 1648, Danish King Frederik III ordered parts of his army to be equipped with Kalthoff repeaters.
Rifles using compressed air rather than gunpowder emerged in the late 1700s and the Austrian Army adopted them as their primary battle rifle. The 22-shot Girardoni air rifle had a magazine capacity of 22 round balls, which could all be fired within 60 seconds and were quite effective against men (and deer). One of these rifles was carried by the Lewis & Clark expedition into the American West.
Many of the founding fathers were therefore quite familiar with the concept of repeating firearms, even “high capacity” magazine-fed rifles. The 2nd Amendment is proof that they expected that the average citizen have the right to be at least as well-armed as the average professional infantryman.
Third, the contention that “we certainly can ferret out the devices used to kill innocent children, students’ etc.” is belied by the decades-long failure to “ferret out” illegal drugs killing around 100,000 people each year.
Gun control isn’t about guns, it’s about control.