As I read the recent anti-gun letter published Thursday, Dec. 1, I noticed a few errors common to many anti-gun claims.

First, anti-gunners often argue against any gun that wasn’t known or available to the founding fathers. The argument that the inalienable rights listed in the Bill of Rights extend only to the technology available at the time is absurd. That view, if applied to other sections of the Bill of Rights, would result in the internet, telephones, TV and radio not being covered by the 1st Amendment.

