The hatred shown to the LBGTQ community instigated by evangelical groups has taught us a new word. They claim that there is a strategic program, which includes teachers and schools who are hell bent on “grooming” children to convert their thinking so that they will cease to be heterosexual.

Evangelical donor money has influenced conservative lawmakers to create laws to stifle healthy discussion of gender studies and this includes banning books. Conservative leaders have politicized hatred of the LBGTQ community and created unjust laws to prohibit free speech for a situation they created in their minds that does not exist. It is a deliberate distraction from the real problem.

