Pursuing green energy is far from perfect but better than continuing with polluting fossil fuels. Is it really better? Paul Simon wrote these words:" And the leaves that are green turn to brown. And they wither with the wind. And they crumble in your hand." We may need to slow our race for total green energy as it is having drastic effects (browning) on wildlife and the environment.
Friends of the Earth-Germany (BUND) has noted that offshore wind turbines could threaten the extinction of the harbor porpoise by destroying their hearing and sense of directions when pile-driving platforms were placed in the waters. A similar situation may be happening with beached whales off the coast of the mid-Atlantic states. . The migratory North American hoary bats may go extinct due to the expansion of wind turbines. They are killed due to "barotrauma" when they are lured toward the turbine blades. It is similar to the bends which divers experience where their organs are damaged due to change in barometric pressure. In California's Mojave Desert, a solar farm killed hundreds of rare desert tortoises and the heat from the solar panels set more than 6000 birds on fire just to provide electricity for air conditions and "creature comforts" in Los Angeles! The Audubon society has noted that the Altamont Pass Wind Turbines (California) has killed over 4,700 birds annually due to decapitation.