Has everyone heard about the recent bank failures?

If wondering why , please look no further than the man many ( including himself) claim is a financial genius. This is because Donald Trump signed The Economic Growth, Regulatory Relief and Consumer Protection Act on May 24, 2018. This bill eased the financial regulations imposed on the banks by the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform Act.

