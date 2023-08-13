Your front page article of August 12, 2023 entitled "God and Southwest Airlines were their co-pilots" - really got my attention as I also experienced riding in a single-engine (Cessna)airplane landing on the highway, in the early 1970's.
Yes, the Good Lord was on my mind after the Pilot, my boyfriend Alan, yelled "May Day '' over the radio - we were without power - gliding over trees - so I did pray to be saved from crashing. Funny in such a situation I did remember "What side my bread was buttered on ''!. I heard a silent voice that told me not to look out of the window - so as not to be afraid. We narrowly avoided a power-line while descending - landing on U.S. Hwy A1A, with no cars in sight. My prayer was answered!