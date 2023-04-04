The infamous "granny-over-a-cliff" attack ads (2011) proclaimed that a certain political party was going to slash Medicare. That scenario never happened but could happen soon! But first Medicare is a confusing subject. Besides Medicare, there is Medicare Advantage and Medigap. Medicare Advantage Plans, (Part C) are offered by private companies approved by Medicare. Medicare pays these companies to cover your Medicare benefits. Some customers find it is cheaper but may have co-pays and doctor-referral options. Medigap is a supplement that pays the share that Medicare did not pay from the healthcare costs. To help maneuver the best option for you, SHINE (Serving Health Insurance Needs of Elders), a free program offered by the Florida Department of Elder Affairs, can find the best fit options depending on your lifestyles, health, and income (https://www.floridashine.org/). This free service offers counselors to help maneuver the tough questions. It is not connected with any major insurance company that might be biased.
Medicare Advantage offers some supplemental benefits (dental and vision). There is no minimum percentage that the plans must spend on every premium dollar. HHS is proposing 85% premium dollars for these added benefits. This measure would mean a 1% premium increase but the insurance industry claims much more.