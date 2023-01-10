Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency Friday, activating the National Guard to help with an influx of migrants arriving by boat on Florida’s coast.
As a Floridian born in Miami, I witnessed the Mariel boat lift, when Castro sent his worst criminals, crazies to south Florida.
They are coming by the boatload each day folks, and all the politicians point to the southern border.
Desantis called a state of emergency because his detention camps at Krome and other locations are packed full. But DeSantis, instead of handling Florida immigration, has to bus illegals from Texas to Martha's Vineyard?
It was a stunt, proven on Jan. 6 when he called a state of emergency in Florida. The Cuban/Haitian population in Florida is enormous, and this attracts them to come illegally, by boat.
I just read the details from the Miami Herald. Headline: ‘Lawless’: DeSantis Declares State Of Emergency, Activates National Guard Over Wave Of Migrant Arrivals.”
I guess the governor is too busy with his dismantling of Disney and "woke" agenda.
Crime in south Florida is why I moved, and it's coming this way folks, eventually.
Editor’s Note: The Krome North Service Processing Center is U.S. Customs and Immigration Enforcement facility, operated by the federal government, not the state of Florida, since 1982.