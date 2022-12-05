If an existing law doesn't suit your political needs, simply have your friends and cronies in the legislature change it.
The current Florida law states: if an elected official is running for a new political office that overlaps terms with the current elected position, then that person is required to submit an irrevocable letter of resignation.
Sadly this doesn't meet the desires of our governor. So instead of obeying state laws, DeSantis has decided it's much easier to change them to meet his own ambitious needs.
This leaving Florida without a working governor while he's out chasing the presidency.
Just how many of us have ever continued to collect a salary, while not able to do our current job, because we're out searching for a new job?