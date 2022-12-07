Letter to the editor logo 2021

Quote of the Month. By: Gov. DeSantis: "We will fight the Woke in the legislature. We fight the Woke in the schools. We fight the Woke in the corporations. We will never, ever surrender to the Woke mob. Florida is where Woke goes to die.”

I doubt that the Republican base even knows what “woke” means. Another one of those "Go Brandon" remarks that have no meaning. “Stay Woke” to take a stand against Injustices and Racism in our communities and fighting hatred and discrimination wherever it rises. (Merriam-Webster).

