Quote of the Month. By: Gov. DeSantis: "We will fight the Woke in the legislature. We fight the Woke in the schools. We fight the Woke in the corporations. We will never, ever surrender to the Woke mob. Florida is where Woke goes to die.”
I doubt that the Republican base even knows what “woke” means. Another one of those "Go Brandon" remarks that have no meaning. “Stay Woke” to take a stand against Injustices and Racism in our communities and fighting hatred and discrimination wherever it rises. (Merriam-Webster).
Gov. DeSantis keeps talking about freedom. I'm not sure he understands what that means.
How is removing books from schools and libraries freedom? Why is teaching history or intimidating teachers about freedom? How is it to prevent women from getting the health care they need about freedom?
I always thought that Texas was the most undemocratic state. I was wrong. Florida beats them all, even Wisconsin, by the most dishonest Gerrymandering of all. We have to remember that redistricting was supposed to be about fairness.
But Republicans have weaponized the process so it will give them an advantage, which is the only way they can win an election. Florida redrew four districts in order to flip them, giving Republicans more control of the Legislature. It also guaranteed them the majority in the U.S. House as well.