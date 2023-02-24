Letter to the editor logo 2021

The First Amendment says that Congress shall make no law "abridging the freedom of speech, or of the press … ." DeSantis must have missed this in his Constitutional Law classes. The First Amendment guarantees freedom of speech and expression. This means individuals have the right to express their opinion and ideas without censorship, restraint, and fear of retaliation by the government.

Tell that to Andrew Warren. Warren signed a pledge about not pursuing cases involving abortion or transgender health. He didn't do anything. He only expressed his opinion. His opinion went against the governor's policy, so he fired Warren. So much for free speech. In Free Florida, you're free only if you agree with the governor. A Federal Court said Warren's rights had been violated, but the Feds could do nothing as this was a state issue.

