A recent opinion article by conservative editor David Harsanyi is again focusing on the laptop of Hunter Biden. Why this laptop has become such an obsession with some in the GOP is a complete mystery.

Mr. Harsanyi states that a recent CBS News report confirmed that the Hunter Biden emails, first touted as a smoking gun to Biden family corruption, are all genuine. This simply means that the emails are not fabricated in some way. The emails produced mountains of material about Hunter Biden’s personal struggles and his hoped for business ventures.

