A recent opinion article by conservative editor David Harsanyi is again focusing on the laptop of Hunter Biden. Why this laptop has become such an obsession with some in the GOP is a complete mystery.
Mr. Harsanyi states that a recent CBS News report confirmed that the Hunter Biden emails, first touted as a smoking gun to Biden family corruption, are all genuine. This simply means that the emails are not fabricated in some way. The emails produced mountains of material about Hunter Biden’s personal struggles and his hoped for business ventures.
What Mr. Harsanyi did not say is that the same CBS News report stated the laptop “has not produced direct evidence President Biden benefited from his son’s business dealings.” This is all sounding very familiar.
Sam Houston Johnson, brother of Lyndon Johnson, had a problem with alcohol. This became a problem for the president because, when intoxicated, Sam spoke freely to reporters and leaked confidential information. The president brought Sam into the White House and had the Secret Service follow him and monitor his conversations.
Vice President Richard Nixon had a brother who put him in a situation similar to Joe Biden. His brother, Donald, had dreams of a fast-food empire and borrowed money for this venture. He borrowed $200,000. The problem was he borrowed it from Howard Hughes, who was a major defense contractor. Hughes depended on large dollar contracts from the U.S. government. Richard Nixon had trouble convincing anyone that he had not traded favors with Hughes for that loan.
Many of us remember the antics of Billy Carter. He was an embarrassment to his brother President Jimmy Carter because of his drunken behavior. Remember Billy Beer, which soon went bankrupt? Billy also set himself up as a lobbyist for the dubious regime of Libya’s Muammar Gadaffi and accepted over a quarter of a million dollars in fees. For President Carter, the optics of this illicit lobbying went on for years.
Neil Bush, son of one president and brother to another, got caught up in the 1980s Savings and Loan debacle. His Silverado bank was bailed out by the federal government. His father was vice president during this time. Ouch! Sounding familiar yet?
Surely, the new GOP House has better issues to deal with than Hunter Biden. There is an old saying “you can pick your friends but not your relatives.”