Chances are bleak for Republicans in 2024. The ex-president has two impeachments and 91 felony charges over four indictments, so far.
The former "Law and Order" president spends most of his time attacking law enforcement, judges, prosecutors with unsavory vicious rhetoric seemingly on a daily basis. If you take time to read the indictments, they are broad and devastating. The Georgia indictment has 18 co-conspirators indicted and many more not currently charged, some most likely have made plea deals or haven't been charged yet.
Without further getting into the mechanics of grand juries, I myself had the privilege of serving on two, this process is very thorough and indictments have a 95% success rate because the evidence is usually overwhelming.
Desantis’ attack on Disney and Woke has dropped him below Chris Christie in some polls. Christie, who tells it like it is, instead of cowering to the ex-president, should be listened to. Other candidates need to get off the Trump Train and separate themselves from the ex-president in order to have any chance at all. The Republican war on women and the LGBT community, book banning and laws making it harder to vote, plus their willingness to cut entitlements isn't helping them at all. The party has shifted right and the extremists in the party are guiding policy. Speaker McCarthy is on a short chain and is basically a speaker in name only. Fifteen times it took to get him elected as speaker. Can the real Republican Party be brought back to life? I seriously doubt it. They need to remove Trump and Trumpism … and the radicals like Marjorie Taylor Greene, Matt Gaetz and others, and start from scratch and go back to electing moderate bipartisan candidates.