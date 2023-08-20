Chances are bleak for Republicans in 2024. The ex-president has two impeachments and 91 felony charges over four indictments, so far.

The former "Law and Order" president spends most of his time attacking law enforcement, judges, prosecutors with unsavory vicious rhetoric seemingly on a daily basis. If you take time to read the indictments, they are broad and devastating. The Georgia indictment has 18 co-conspirators indicted and many more not currently charged, some most likely have made plea deals or haven't been charged yet.

