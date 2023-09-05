Some Central Florida lawmakers say they are considering “all legislative, legal and executive options available” to stop business owners in a small town from voluntarily displaying rainbow decals in their windows. Four Republican lawmakers wrote a letter to officials in Mount Dora two weeks ago warning that the new, optional city-sponsored program could put the central Florida community outside Orlando “in the crosshairs of potentially detrimental and absolutely unnecessary economic harm.” The lawmakers cited boycotts of Bud Light and Target, which followed the brands' efforts to promote diversity and inclusion of the LGBTQ+ community.
Mount Dora's City Council approved the Safe Place Initiative last month. The city of 17,000 residents is known for its antique shops and weekend festivals. Republicans are attacking democracy and people's rights. Vote these haters out of office.