Letter to the editor logo 2021

CPAC is missing some big names but , maybe because it's more radical than it's ever been. Excerpts from what has transpired so far. A Call For Trans People To Be 'Eradicated' Gets Big Cheers

The conservative movement’s annual confab was creepily obsessed with trans kids and showcased the GOP’s alarming and intensifying anti-trans rhetoric. Thousands of conservatives, including prominent Republican lawmakers and presidential hopefuls, flocked to a suburban Washington, D.C., convention center this week to discuss children’s genitals. Sebastian Gorka, an alleged member of a Nazi-collaborating political order in Hungary who served as an advisor to former President Donald Trump, kicked off proceedings Friday morning from the main stage inside the Gaylord Convention Center. Democrats, he warned the crowd, are “mutilating boys and girls” Really?

Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle