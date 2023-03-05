CPAC is missing some big names but , maybe because it's more radical than it's ever been. Excerpts from what has transpired so far. A Call For Trans People To Be 'Eradicated' Gets Big Cheers
The conservative movement’s annual confab was creepily obsessed with trans kids and showcased the GOP’s alarming and intensifying anti-trans rhetoric. Thousands of conservatives, including prominent Republican lawmakers and presidential hopefuls, flocked to a suburban Washington, D.C., convention center this week to discuss children’s genitals. Sebastian Gorka, an alleged member of a Nazi-collaborating political order in Hungary who served as an advisor to former President Donald Trump, kicked off proceedings Friday morning from the main stage inside the Gaylord Convention Center. Democrats, he warned the crowd, are “mutilating boys and girls” Really?
A short time later, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) , a featured speaker at a white supremacist conference last year, where her fellow speakers praised Adolf Hitler and cheered on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine , took to the stage to make a big announcement. Huh? I thought republicans were against dictators and fascist, and now they're for them? Hard to believe, but this is the MAGA party now, not the republican party.
we have a new speaker in our Republican majority… and I’m going to be re-introducing my bill… that will make it a felony to perform anything to do with gender!”
The crowd roared. Greene’s cruel piece of legislation based on a multitude of lies would prohibit transgender Americans under 18 years old from receiving crucial health services that have long been endorsed by the American Medical Association, the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP), the American Academy of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry, the Endocrine Society, the American Psychological Association and the American Psychiatric Association. Another speaker, Tom Fitton, president of the right-wing website Judicial Watch, called gender-affirming care for minors “a demonic assault on the innocence of our children.” Gas stoves , Biden untruths and other nonsense and fact checked lies emerged as different members took the stage. There was no talk at all about jobs, the economy, inflation or kitchen table issues that Americans actually care about. It was "WOKENESS." The border, of course, Republicans always talk about the border as if it was a Democratic problem instead of discussing bipartisan immigration reform. It's clear Republicans are headed in the wrong direction.