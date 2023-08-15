We are visitors in a beautiful area here in Citrus County. The locals are some of the friendliest people in the state of Florida. The Fish Creek Ramp owners are no different (the reason for this letter). They are friendly, family-oriented people who are deeply involved in their community. They have children whom they are trying to teach and for whom they want to leave a legacy. Their legacy, a new glampground, is nothing outlandish in my eyes.
They bought a delightful piece of property that had not been well maintained for years. They have since cleaned it up making it nicer for all of us. They are promoting stewardship of environmental resources and nasty accusations to the contrary are absurd if you have ever met them. There is no valid reason for the government to prevent them from utilizing this property in a safe and respectful manner. I personally welcome the new facility and am excited that it is proposed. Thank you, Hopeful Citrus County camper.