Everything was “very good” at the beginning of God’s creation. A symbiotic relationship of peace existed between nature and man. There was no temptation for further prosperity.

Since Citrus County is in a location of prehistoric geographic features, the meadowed hill at the Corner of County Roads 486 and 491 in Lecanto reflected a similar creation setting. This was a place of happy cows grazing with cattle egrets on their backs and colorful wildflowers thriving on green pasture. It represented a wonderful sense of serenity to many people passing by in their travels.

