Everything was “very good” at the beginning of God’s creation. A symbiotic relationship of peace existed between nature and man. There was no temptation for further prosperity.
Since Citrus County is in a location of prehistoric geographic features, the meadowed hill at the Corner of County Roads 486 and 491 in Lecanto reflected a similar creation setting. This was a place of happy cows grazing with cattle egrets on their backs and colorful wildflowers thriving on green pasture. It represented a wonderful sense of serenity to many people passing by in their travels.
Then, the influential voices of prosperity provoked a decision to change this landscape from hill to a new Lecanto Plaza, the Shoppes of Black Diamond.
The buildings of national food and hard-good retail chains would replace the cows. The hill was to be excavated and leveled. Nourishment from the roots of the oak trees were dug up to be replaced by piping and conduit that will become roots for the nourishment of the life of buildings. The change was identified as an example of prosperity. Many are thankful for this change as a positive economic response catering to the needs of an increasing population and tourism growth.
But will it bring prosperity? And for whom? While there are customers anticipating these new stores, how will the local merchants fare? Do the business and political leaders have all their facts in place for such a forecast? Such leaders in the past had made similar prosperity forecasts for the Crystal River Mall involving numerous national retail chains. Where is this mall today? Being demolished.
Sears and Kmart have gone from 3,500 stores to now only 22. At best, the projection for the existence of malls and plazas is one of status quo, but with increasing online shopping and threats of pandemics keeping people at home. There Is a greater likelihood they will diminish.
I heard a woman say, “I can’t wait to shop at the new Target and Aldi stores!” Curious, I asked, “Why did you move here?” She replied,” To get some peace and quiet away from all the traffic congestion and construction in South Florida.”
One wonders what rural wilderness town she will next move to when our county perhaps experiences the same.
“Nevermore” as a wise old black raven once said. Fond very good memories of peaceful settings gone forever.