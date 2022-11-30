A recent letter about robo and spam calls touched a nerve.
Every year hundreds of thousands of Americans are swindled out of millions of dollars by these frauds "representing" computer problems, senior benefits and Social Security issues /enhancements.
They are crooks. They are calling from Delhi, New Delhi, Daksh, Pune, Kalkatta, and their call centers are controlled by what we would call mob bosses. Most earn around $62,000 and one call center may have as many as 73,000 stations!
Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle
Many legitimate businesses use them - Microsoft, Infosys, American Expreess, most airlines and even some banks. We called India six times to find our lost United luggage.
But those aren't the ones calling you six, eight, 10 times a day. They are scam artists and frauds. And when you ask Spectrum or the phone companies how to handle those calls, they simply say don't answer them. However, many of those calls show our area code and even the first three digits of your phone number, leading you to believe they are neighbors.
AARP reported on a California engineer who was so frustrated he developed software that identified the call center calling him. He then sent "stink" bombs and "roach" bombs that alerted the Indian government, which then was interacting with our government. Guess what has happened to correct the problem - nothing. What a surprise!
I receive regular emails from Congressman Daniel Webster and many times I have replied asking what he is doing about this - no answer. It seems that our government doesn't really care that its citizens are being "bilked.”
Best advice I have seen so far, besides never send money to a caller, check online for programs, apps and identification systems that let you know when not to answer the caller.