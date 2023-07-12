Letter to the editor logo 2021

First, I would like to thank the Chronicle for allowing a platform for us to vent and want to thank your home delivery carrier Jim White, who is retiring, for his outstanding job. My paper has been delivered to our home six days a week for the past two years. Rain or shine. Good luck and health on your retirement.

Next, I would like to comment on the many letters that I have read the past couple of years. All seem to be well thought out and written. Makes me proud to be an American.

