First, I would like to thank the Chronicle for allowing a platform for us to vent and want to thank your home delivery carrier Jim White, who is retiring, for his outstanding job. My paper has been delivered to our home six days a week for the past two years. Rain or shine. Good luck and health on your retirement.
Next, I would like to comment on the many letters that I have read the past couple of years. All seem to be well thought out and written. Makes me proud to be an American.
A couple of issues that are threatening our democracy are as follows: No. 1 is gun violence in this country. We don't need any more laws, but to enforce the ones we currently have. But the real answer to the gun problem, everyone should leave your guns at home under lock and key. Until you go to the range, etc., leave the law enforcement to those that have chosen that life to serve and protect. I have spent nine decades on this planet, served my time in the military, and taught our children to respect all law enforcement with a "Yes, Sir!" or "No, Ma'am!" WE all should do the same. Like the opinion page cartoon recently stated, we have to have a license to get married, a license to drive a car but none is required of a firearm. Why? Maybe a requirement to get a license should state that to get one you must go up in a jump plane and leap out at 1,500 feet without a parachute. Upon success of that you get a license to carry a "GUN." Now everyone is happy and problem solved at no expense or danger to our law enforcement.
May God Bless America. C'mon, I know that made you smile.