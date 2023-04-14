Things ain’t what they used to be” as Ella Fitzgerald sang back in the '40s. The observation remains true today.
Many traditional American values from patriotism to religious belief have declined in importance by generally 30% or more. Only the importance of money has grown according to last month’s Wall Street Journal-NORC poll.
The Chronicle’s headline article during Easter weekend pertaining to the declining trend in Church affiliation confirms these poll findings. It seems to apply to Judaism as well, but perhaps not Islam.
Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle
While these statistics apply to attendance changes, they do not reflect the matter of actual belief or being open to some religious or spiritual dimension. A recent Barna Group study found 91% of Americans fall into this category with 77% who believe in God or a higher power and 74% who would like to grow spiritually.
A pastor quoted in the Chronicle article felt the church needs to re-examine the need to have a message that is relevant to their lives. Today’s lifestyles and conditions of personal and social well-being detract from a religious need to cope with many previous insecurities. These and other reasons exist for the erosion of attendance. However, there is something more basic in my opinion.
Whatever triggers thinking about one’s destiny after life ends generally leads to the deciding on whether God exists or not. It is said to be the most fundamental choice to make in life. It determines whether one has a secular worldview of life that ends in annihilation, or a spiritual worldview that culminates in hope and joy for something better centered in God.
The Barna study clearly shows there are lots and lots of people who have this decision-making choice on their minds. Many have either never attended a place of worship or no longer attend, as statistics have shown.
Yet, these are logical places to learn and come to believe in God that is the foundation of anyone coming to grips with life’s most important decision.
Would there be a religious attendance problem if religious leaders provided on an ongoing basis both God 101 basic instruction and constant refresher reminders of the factors of His character, revelation, and presence?
Provide this, everything else falls into place, including attendance and what’s relevant in life. One gets a new meaningful spiritual path to take in life pending making the right decision about God. No time like the present.