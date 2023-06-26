Carbon dioxide (CO2) has gotten a "bad rap" for causing Global Warming. It acts like a greenhouse to absorb heat in the atmosphere thus warming the Earth and supporting life. Optimum CO2 in the atmosphere should be around 280 and 350 parts per million (ppm). As of May 2022, it has risen to 421 ppm. One molecule of CO2 weighs only 0.097 pounds and makes up 0.04% of the Earth's atmosphere. Man expires 2.3 pounds of CO2 daily. Thus with about 8 billion people on Earth, that amounts to 9.2 million tons of CO2 daily. Easiest solution for global warming is to get rid of human life. That would be a ridiculous solution.
Man is paving paradise with more roads, more parking lots, etc. Progress means cutting down trees which are beneficial as trees remove CO2 from the air and replenish it with oxygen. In fact, 31 to 46 trees will remove a ton of CO2 yearly. Trees provide shade from the sun on surfaces and asphalt. With added evaporation as it transpires, it can lower surface temperatures by 20-45 °F. Almost daily in Citrus County, road construction and tree removal has become common. Asphalt absorbs 90% of the sun's radiation and contributes to both daytime and nighttime warming. Planting trees in strategic locations in a parking lot or on the western side of buildings will provide shade and cooling. Trees or vegetation will enhance stormwater management and water quality as it will absorb and filter rainwater. Tree shade can slow down street pavement deterioration and thus decrease road maintenance.