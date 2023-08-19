I support this woman-owned, family-run glampground. This family with young kids live in Ozello and care about the environment and want to build something special. I have visited this property and will tell you that it looks like it was an RV park years ago as you can still see all the infrastructure and RV hookup pedestals. There is already even an old clubhouse with a garage, a bar, and a huge parking lot onsite.
They already demonstrated the eco-friendly approach and are doing cool things like recycling shells from scallops and oysters through their Shuck and Share program. This helps keep the shells out of our waterways and it shows they want to make a difference.
A Glamping place here in the county would be awesome. First off, it could be a big help to our local businesses. Tourists who come to enjoy glamping will also want to explore our shops and restaurants, after all we promote and run on tourism. This means more customers and more money for our community. It's like a friendly boost for our town! It also provides a cool factor when you have friends and family visiting from out of town.
You might be wondering if this is a new idea. Well, it's not. Other places in Florida and other states have glampgrounds, and people love them. With our beautiful coastline and nature spots, Ozello is a perfect spot for glamping too. By having a glampground, we can welcome visitors who want a special kind of camping experience.
Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle
In a nutshell, glamping in Ozello is a win-win situation. The family behind it cares about the environment and wants to help our local economy in the right way. They already made changes to their plans to reduce impact and to show that they are easy to work with, after all it is a family and not some out-of-town corporation. It looks like this will be a high-end campground, which is exactly the kind of place we need.