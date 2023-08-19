I support this woman-owned, family-run glampground. This family with young kids live in Ozello and care about the environment and want to build something special. I have visited this property and will tell you that it looks like it was an RV park years ago as you can still see all the infrastructure and RV hookup pedestals. There is already even an old clubhouse with a garage, a bar, and a huge parking lot onsite.

They already demonstrated the eco-friendly approach and are doing cool things like recycling shells from scallops and oysters through their Shuck and Share program. This helps keep the shells out of our waterways and it shows they want to make a difference.

