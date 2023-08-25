Thank you to everyone that has supported our family and Fishcreek over the past two years. We believe that teaching people to love this environment is the best way to also teach them to protect it.
The entire approval process was both tough on us all, dividing neighbor against neighbor and friend against friend. That said, it was impressive to see how well everyone interacted at the hearing on Tuesday. Several commissioners commended those in attendance for that spirit of civic collegiality.
Now that this vote is behind us, it is time to heal wounds and build a path forward.
Our family is committed to work with our neighbors and the community in the years ahead. We respect the passion and knowledge of our fellow neighbors, whether we agree or not. We hope that we gain the community’s trust and support. At the hearing it was clear that there is a depth of knowledge that will be beneficial to making Fishcreek the best it can be and something we can all be proud of.
We are working on plans to host a Community Day at Fishcreek Glampground where we will invite all our neighbors to gather for a fresh start. We would love to show folks this beautiful property, answer questions, take suggestions and, most of all, build bridges.
We all know we are better when we stand together, and this project is no different. Feedback, suggestions and encouragement will all be crucial along this path.
We are all different people than we were when this started, as is the Fishcreek property itself. That is the way of life. We change, we grow, we learn, we forgive, and we move forward. We have no hard feelings for anyone, and we applaud all residents for standing up for what they believe in, regardless of that perspective – It’s the AMERICAN WAY
Can you imagine how great Fishcreek Glampground will be when we all stand together in this? On Tuesday, we experienced firsthand the breadth of knowledge, passion, intelligence, kindness, wisdom, forgiveness, dignity and grace of our community. That speaks volumes for the potential of our future and for Ozello itself.
It is with the utmost humility that we again say thank you Citrus County, for granting our family the opportunity to bring our dream to life here. You have our personal commitment to keep the community’s needs among our top priorities.