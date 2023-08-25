Letter to the editor logo 2021

Thank you to everyone that has supported our family and Fishcreek over the past two years. We believe that teaching people to love this environment is the best way to also teach them to protect it.

The entire approval process was both tough on us all, dividing neighbor against neighbor and friend against friend. That said, it was impressive to see how well everyone interacted at the hearing on Tuesday. Several commissioners commended those in attendance for that spirit of civic collegiality.

Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle