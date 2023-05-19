The decision by the Planning Board to turn down the proposed Glampground in Ozello was correct.
I often fish in Ozello and appreciate its unique place in Citrus County. It's one of the last coastal areas in our county where you get a feel for old Florida. The County Board of Commissioners should respect the wishes and concerns of the residents of Ozello.
They know what is best for their community. The narrow, twisting road was never meant to sustain large RV traffic. One false step and you'd be in the trees or in the marsh.
The road itself would be damaged by the traffic. Then there are the many environmental concerns. This is a very sensitive area. It should never be a target for money hungry developers. Throughout our county developers are engaged in massive projects such as the one off Route 19 near Rural King.
Animal habitat is shrinking and at this rate we'll have to change the name from The Nature Coast to Palm Beach North.
The Glampground should stay dead.