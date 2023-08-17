The State of Florida established a category of surface water features called "Outstanding Florida Waters" that are to be protected from any degradation from their current water quality classification. The 28,000-acre State Martins Marsh Aquatic Preserve, established in 1969, is among those areas designated as an Outstanding Florida Water. Waters are designated OFW to "prevent the lowering of existing water quality" and to "preserve the exceptional ecological and recreational significance of the waterbody".
The proposed RV Park in Ozello borders the St. Martins Preserve on two sides. There is no central sewer available in Ozello, so the developers are proposing to construct a very large septic system there, to handle the large volume of human waste that would be generated daily. In addition, the area is within the highest-risk flood zone in the county, and floods occur often there now – even during some high tide events, when the wind is blowing out of the west. Despite the developer's claims, there is no such thing as a state-of-the-art septic system that will not fail during flood events. When that failure occurs, the drain field will be infiltrated with water, releasing nutrients and pathogens into the surrounding water. The question is not "if" such a disaster would occur – it is only "when" it would occur.