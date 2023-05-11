This Mother’s Day we don’t want cards. We don’t want flowers. We want Congress to reinstate the assault weapons ban. Every day, 120 Americans are shot and killed and hundreds more are shot and wounded. Guns are the leading cause of death for children, teens and young adults, and mothers are fed up wondering if their kids will come home safely from a trip to the store, a walk in the park or a day at school.
Most of the deadliest mass shootings in our country involved the use of an assault weapon including Las Vegas, NV.; Orlando, Fl.; Parkland, Fl.; Aurora, CO.; etc. and now Allen, Tx.
In 1994 the U.S. passed the Violent Crime Control and Law Enforcement Act, which included an assault weapons ban. There was a “sunset provision” on the ban that would automatically expire after 10 years unless renewed by Congress. After 10 years, the political climate had changed and the efforts to reinstate the ban since have been unsuccessful.
Studies show that mass shooting fatalities are 70% more likely without the assault weapons ban in place. And another study found that the federal prohibition on assault weapons and high-capacity magazines was associated with a significant decrease in public mass shootings.
Parents are fed up with wondering whether their children will be shot and killed as they go about their daily lives. We have seen so many horrific mass shootings and other gun violence tragedies that have claimed the lives of people knocking on the wrong door, pulling into the wrong driveway, and getting into the wrong car. Enough is enough. This is the result of the gun industry’s guns everywhere agenda and we refuse to make it the new normal.
Contact your representatives in Congress and demand that they reinstate the assault weapons ban.
Betty Honkonen, President
Democratic Women's Club of Citrus County