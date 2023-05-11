Letter to the editor logo 2021

This Mother’s Day we don’t want cards. We don’t want flowers. We want Congress to reinstate the assault weapons ban. Every day, 120 Americans are shot and killed and hundreds more are shot and wounded. Guns are the leading cause of death for children, teens and young adults, and mothers are fed up wondering if their kids will come home safely from a trip to the store, a walk in the park or a day at school.

Most of the deadliest mass shootings in our country involved the use of an assault weapon including Las Vegas, NV.; Orlando, Fl.; Parkland, Fl.; Aurora, CO.; etc. and now Allen, Tx.

