I was at the light at South Apopka and Main Street when I noticed a group of Trump supporters waving flags, chanting "Trump 2024!" Please, give me a break! The disgraced, twice-impeached, twice-indicted former president, found guilty of sexual abuse, and his business has been convicted of multiple charges of tax fraud. Even his CEO was charged and sent to prison. Let's not forget the $25 million fraud settlement for Trump University.
We also have the indictment for the January 6th coup attempt looming, along with the Georgia fake elector scheme. Remember the infamous quote, "Could you just find me 11,780 votes … just one more than we have"? In the documents, there are 37 criminal counts related to withholding national defense information, and 34 counts in the Manhattan DA case. Additionally, several of Trump's former cabinet members — including Bill Barr, the attorney general, Mark Esper, the defense secretary, John Bolton, the national security advisor, and John Kelly — have all stated that he is not qualified to be president. Many other former Trump administration officials concur, and they testified in the January 6th investigation.