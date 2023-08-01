The article on broadband coming to Citrus County is nothing new, and it's not coming from Republicans because they didn't vote for it, neither in the House nor Senate. Let's be clear about that and give credit where credit is due. The Biden administration provided $42.45 billion to connect all Americans to high-speed broadband internet by the end of the decade, likening the ambitious goal to FDR’s New Deal-era rural electrification program that brought the then-modern technology to farms and rural areas across the United States.
In 2023, hundreds of thousands of Floridians and tens of millions of Americans lack access to high-speed internet. DeSantis decides which counties the Biden administration took significant steps to connect many of those individuals. Both senators from Florida — Marco Rubio and Rick Scott — voted against the infrastructure bill that would provide at least $13.3 billion for roads and bridges in their state. An estimated 13 percent of the roads in Florida are deemed in poor condition, while at least 408 bridges are structurally deficient. Not one Florida representative and neither senator voted for broadband. So you can thank other Republicans from other states joining with Democrats to pass the bill; meanwhile Rick Scott is trying to take credit. Spectrum is already offering a discount from the affordable connectivity program. Sure Republicans are setting up distribution centers for broadband and who qualifies … but give credit to the people who voted for it.