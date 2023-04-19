The Op-Ed "Best way to unlock Florida's economic potential" by Florida TaxWatch’s Dominc Calabro was informative and mostly correct. The Affordable Connectivity Program is surely a real benefit for lower income families and a stimulus for the economy. When the author states, however, that this new law (ACP) "is popular with elected officials on both sides of the aisle", he fails to mention that every single Republican Congressman in Florida voted against it. Let's be honest. Maybe President Biden should get some credit for this good law, which he advocated and signed into law over all opposition.
Andrew Whelan