I heard this proverb years ago: "A lie will go round the world while truth is pulling its boots on." It seems that during an election cycle, people often throw out many things that are not entirely true. These lies persist even after being refuted. In today's world, most people desire information quickly due to the internet. They accept certain things at face value without conducting research. When individuals process information in a biased and illogical manner that aligns with their beliefs, it is known as confirmation bias. This letter will discuss facts and logic.
Recently, Governor DeSantis signed the "Protections of Medical Conscience" bill. Many individuals in the LGBTQ+ community are labeling this bill as the "Let Them Die" Bill. This claim is illogical. The bill grants doctors the right to refuse to perform certain healthcare services based on conscience-based objections. In one article, it mentions an incident where a trans person died after an EMT refused treatment following a car accident. However, no specific details are provided. I find it hard to believe that any medical professional would intentionally let someone die. Additionally, we have the Emergency Medical Treatment & Labor Act (EMTALA), which was passed in 1986 and requires medical staff to provide treatment for life-threatening situations regardless of the patient's ability to pay. It is crucial to ascertain the facts regarding whether the patient was beyond any medical help. The EMS personnel evaluate the situation and determine which treatment, if any, will enhance the patient's chances of survival.