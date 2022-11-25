I would like to ask our leaders one small favor.
Impeach Biden as soon as he leads an insurrection against our government.
Until he does, please concentrate on the little things like getting fuel and grocery prices under control.
Seriously, is that too much to ask?
Barry Stine
Homosassa