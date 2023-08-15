My name is Mark Klingel and I am a member of the Aviation Advisory Board. However, I am writing you as an individual and not a representative of the board nor writing for the board.
Based on my understanding of the airport leases and the fact when I talk to neighbors, they have no idea that the county becomes the owner of buildings at the airports nor how hangars are procured, I am writing to you to do a follow up on the last Board of County Commissioners meeting on the airport items and since this may impact the new industrial park next to the Inverness Airport, I believe the best way to communicate to the general public is through your newspaper.